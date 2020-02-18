Home Entertainment Hindi

Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor denies

The filmmaker took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a screenshot that shows his profile has been blocked by the actor.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has blocked him on Twitter, claimed director Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a screenshot that shows his profile has been blocked by the actor.

However, the filmmaker did not reveal a reason behind this and he also seemed to be surprised by the development, which he commented with a witty "Oink????"

However, when IANS contacted Aftab, the actor seemed clueless. He claimed he respects the filmmaker and did not block him. "I wasn't even aware of this. I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir so I don't know how this would have happened!" said Aftab.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani will be making his digital debut with the second season of the Zee 5 web series "Poison". Hansal Mehta's next film "Chhalaang", starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, will hit the theatres on June 12.

Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

