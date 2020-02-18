Harshvardhan Rane joins Taapsee-Vikrant Massey film 'Haseen Dillruba'

By Express News Service

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has joined the cast of Haseen Dillruba. The upcoming murder-mystery stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew, the film is scheduled for release on September 18.

“It’s definitely one of the most quirky films I have come across,” Harshvardhan shared. “It’s my first time working with Taapsee who is such a natural and delight in each take and Vikrant who has the most innocent eyes.”

In the film, Harshvardhan essays ‘an adventurous guy who gets entangled in a bloody love story’.



“It’s an exciting coincidence that I play a rafter in the film, which is one of my favourite adventure sports. I even go to Rishikesh every year to do the same,” he said.



Harshvardhan will also be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and the upcoming superhero film K7 - The Story of Seven Immortals.