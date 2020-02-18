Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic 'Run Lola Run'

The 1998 German original, starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

'Looop Lapeta' is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production.

'Looop Lapeta' is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin are set to lead the Hindi adaptation of acclaimed German thriller "Run Lola Run", the makers announced Tuesday.

Titled "Looop Lapeta", the film is billed as new age thriller comedy and will be directed by Aakash Bhatia.

It is slated for a January 29, 2021 release.

The 1998 German original, starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

The actors also took to Instagram to share the news.

"Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, 'LOOOP LAPETA', an adaptation of the cult classic 'Run Lola Run'.

"Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony," wrote Taapsee.

Tahir said he had watched "Run Lola Run" as a child and it was an unbelievable feeling to star in the film's Hindi take.

"Stoked to announce our thriller-comedy "LOOOP LAPETA", which will keep you spinning in loops, quite literally! "Can't wait to board the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, the beyond incredible Taapsee, and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment and Sony Pictures India," he wrote.

"Looop Lapeta" is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production.

While Taapsee will next be seen in "Thappad", Tahir's upcoming release is "'83".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Looop Lapeta Franka Potente Moritz Bleibtreu Run Lola Run Aakash Bhatia
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp