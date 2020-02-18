Home Entertainment Hindi

We feed off each other's performance: Neena Gupta on chemistry with Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao

As a middle-aged couple, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's affable romance in 'Badhaai Ho!' was a driving force in the success of the film.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" may follow the love story of two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, but for "Badhaai Ho!" fans the highlight of the film is the heartwarming equation between another on-screen couple.

As a middle-aged couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's affable romance in 2018's comedy drama, which also starred Ayushmann, was a driving force in the success of the film, and the duo are aiming to recreate the magic with the upcoming movie.

But Neena said their on-screen chemistry has evolved with time as Gajraj was initially "very reserved".

"During 'Badhaai Ho!', he used to be very reserved and quiet. He used to take a lot of permissions during the scenes which really irritated me initially. 'Neena ji may I put my head on your lap like this, 'Can I do this or that?' But eventually when we started rehearsing, it became easy. Now both of us joke around and pull each other's leg. We are very comfortable both mentally and physically. We are able to feed off each other's performance and people can see that comfort on screen which translates into an easy chemistry," the veteran actor told PTI in an interview here.

In "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", Neena plays Sunaina whom she describes as a woman who, despite living under the shadow of her husband makes sure she gets what she wants. "She is one of those housewives that you find in households where the man of the house is the decision maker, but in her own way she is very smartly able to do what she wants," she added.

The 60-year-old actor, who is a National School of Drama graduate, said she had to keep her theatre learning aside to play the role. "It's a more farcical script. So I had to up my 'sur' by a lot. The tone of the dialogues and script was so set that if I tried to do improvise I could understand I was not getting the punch on time because of that. So I had to stop doing that and completely surrender to the director's vision," she said. Also a director, Neena said, she has no plans to go behind the camera as she is having the time of her life as an actor.

In the late 1990s-2000s, she directed successful TV series, such as "Saans" and "Siski", in which she also featured, and "Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr". "I've missed acting a lot. I'm enjoying my acting too much to go back to direction now. But at the back of my mind, I'm always working on 'Saans 2' and it will happen when it will," she said.

Besides her acting skills, Neena has been in the headlines for her style statement. But the actor said she has always been "very fashionable". "It's just that people think they are discovering me as this fashion diva because I have started putting pictures on my Instagram," she quipped.

Neena has a long list of projects including Amazon series "Panchayat", which reunites her with Jitendra; an untitled cross-border film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh; and Netflix's reality-based show "Masaba Masaba", in which she will feature with her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neena Gupta Gajraj Rao Neena Gupta interview Badhaai Ho Ayushmann Khurrana
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp