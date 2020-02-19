Crafts mela in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week-long cottage crafts mela, put together by the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC), began on Tuesday.



The 25 participating exhibitors will showcase wood carvings, metalware, leather products, Kutch crafts, Madhubani crafts, jewellery, cane artefacts and bamboo handicrafts, and handloom-based textiles from across India under one roof.

Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO, Select Citywalk, says, “It’s the first time the Cottage Emporium has organised such an event at a shopping centre. We want to promote Indian crafts by providing a marketing platform and means of livelihood to local artistans.”



Set up in 1952, the CCIC, engages in the marketing of exclusive high-quality Handloom and Handicraft products through its showrooms in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Secunderabad, Patna, Varanasi & Gujarat. If you love collecting items from different Indian states, this exhibition might prove one-stop destination for it.



Till: February 24; At: Select Citywalk