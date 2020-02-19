Home Entertainment Hindi

Malaika Arora recalls her 'auditions' days

Malaika and Terence along with choreographer Geeta Kapur will be seen as judges of the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has now earned the label of a dancing diva, but there was a time when she had to struggle like any other newcomer and face rejections.

"I remember going for many auditions and my mother used to accompany me. When I started off, I faced many rejections but that never let me down. I never gave up and kept trying. I was 17 years old when I started with my modelling career and from then one thing led to another and today, I am in the position to judge a show," she said.

"It was not easy. I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 15-16 years old and today kids who come for auditions are so clear with what they want to do. Also, I was in my teens when I met Terence (Lewis) about 20 years ago and I was learning dance in his academy and today I am judging a show with him," she added.

Malaika and Terence along with choreographer Geeta Kapur will be seen as judges of the dance reality show, "India's Best Dancer", which will premiere on February 29 on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will give a platform to talent who are aged between 15 and 30, and passionate about dance.

