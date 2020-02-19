Home Entertainment Hindi

Three Indian films to be showcased at Berlin fest

Three Indian feature films and one documentary would be part of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival this year. 

Published: 19th February 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 10:27 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three Indian feature films and one documentary would be part of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival this year. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will participate at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The festival would be held from February 20 to March 1 in Berlin, Germany. The film festival would also see an India Pavilion which is likely to provide a platform to popularise Indian cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

The films that will be featured are Pushpendra Singh’s Laila Aur Satt Geet, Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!, Akhsay Indikar’s ‘Sthalpuran’ and Ekta Mittal’s short documentary ‘Gumnaam Din’.Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will inaugurate the Indian Pavilion at Berlinale. Through its participation at Berlinale 2020, India seeks to promote its films across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity and establish multiple international collaborations in the space of distribution, production, filming in India, and script development technology.

The Indian delegation through the interactions will seek to promote the ease of shooting films in India through film facilitation office (FFO) that facilitates single-window clearance for filmmakers and provides platform for cinematic tourism in India. The delegation will exhibit India as a post-production hub and promote collaborations for films with international production houses. The government has also recognised the audio-visual services sector as one of the champion services sectors in order to promote India as a leading destination source for media and entertainment. The delegation will meet officials from countries including Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Brazil, Portugal, France, Italy and Germany among others. 

