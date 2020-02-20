Israeli art reaches Delhi

Home Entertainment Hindi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: I have been to India several times displaying my art at the India Art Fair and it has always pleased me how the India audience has reacted to my art – with enthusiasm and passion. I believe art is an international language and speaks where words are sometimes unable to describe something. My inspiration is being created by the interesting people I meet,” says Israeli artist Roy Yariv who will display his lenticular works of art in the upcoming group show in Delhi titled Shining Brightly.

This exhibition, by Israeli and international artists, is organised by Bruno Art Group in order to celebrate 28 years of diplomatic relation between India and Israel.

Featuring more than 30 artworks in different mediums, such as, acrylic and mixed-media paintings, aluminum wall installations, and resin & wood sculptures, the exhibition depicts both in traditional and innovative techniques, showcasing contemporary Israeli culture.

On this event, Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India says, “We are excited to present the colourful and vibrant artworks of Israeli artists in India. I invite everyone to come to the exhibition and explore Israeli art and through it Israeli culture.”

In the show, the viewers will also come across 3D limited edition fine art silkscreen serigraphs by 64-year-old artist Charles Fazzino.

An American artist, Fazzino, is best known for his obsession with bright colours and detail. One comes across the frenetic energy in his work depicted through 3D layering.

The artist in the past has also given fitting tribute to popular icons as the New York Yankees, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Alfred Hitchcock and the Characters of Walt Disney through his vibrant artworks. In addition the artist has painted 18 Super Bowls for the National Football League.

Multidisciplinary Indian artist Anu Malhotra is also the part of this show where she will display her neo-tribal collection. Malhotra is an acclaimed filmmaker and writer too.  She says, “Bruno has selected my Neo Tribal Collection to be showcased at the show. The totems and masks are inspired by tribal and shamanic societies in India and abroad. I am pleased to be part of this exhibition.”

It appears that the entire exhibition will be a milestone in promoting community feeling between the artists of the two countries. 

On: February 23-29
At: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

