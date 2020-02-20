Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal says he's scared of watching horror movies, reveals why he still chose 'Bhoot'

The actor also thanked Dharma productions for taking the plunge of backing horror movies.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Bhoot' poster

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he is scared of watching horror films which eventually led him to opt for 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' as it became a great opportunity for him to explore the genre both as an actor and as the audience.

"For Dharma productions to get linked with a horror film is a beautiful sign for mainstream production houses to bet on something, as people were scared to even explore it in the first place," the actor said.

When asked about how he sees the film and what importance it holds, Vicky said, "We are in a beautiful bend, where new content is emerging, which is quite interesting as the audience is also seeking some new surprising content. When I read the script, I found it amazing and fresh, as it's a pure horror film, there was no room for comedy, romance and erotica because at times in Bollywood there is a mix of genres in horror movies."

"I personally liked the geography of the film as it is based on a haunted ship. It was a new direction for me as an actor but as an audience, I'm pretty scared to watch a horror movie. Therefore, I thought it would be a great opportunity to explore. Rest it's for the audience to decide," Vicky added.

Kaushal further mentioned that Bhanu Pratap Singh, the director of the film, loves to watch horror movies, and is quite enthused when it comes to this particular genre.

"I enjoy watching all kinds of movies but mainly horror and comedy as I'm a cinema student. From Hollywood, I like 'The Conjuring' from recent times and 'The Exorcist' from the 1970s. And from Bollywood, I like 'Raat', and then Vikram sir's 'Raaz' as it was quite different, it had music and horror at the same time," the director said.

Later, when asked about how difficult was it to shoot with Vicky as the actor doesn't enjoy horror films, the director said that shooting is not at all that scary because there are people around, and it's mainly technical.

Vicky said: "While shooting a drama or comedy scene you have co-actors with you so there is some room for creativity and one can always improvise. Here in horror, there is less chance that you can improvise a certain scene."

Without giving any further details about the movie, Kaushal further said that it was a new experience for him because at times there were instances where he was all alone in the ship and he had to react to things which weren't even present on the set.

Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'.

