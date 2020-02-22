Anoushka Shankar to contribute to soundtrack of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bengali production Avijatrik

By Express News Service

Anoushka Shankar, the famous sitar player and composer, is set to compose music for the opening song of Bengali film Avijatrik, which marks filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s foray into Bengali cinema as the co-producer of the film.

Avijatrik, directed by Subhrajit Mitra is based on the concluding part of Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s epic novel, Aparajito, on which Apu trilogy was based. Incidentally, the legendary Pandit Ravishankar, Anoushka’s father, had composed music for Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy.

Speaking about composing for a film for the very first time, Anoushka said, “I wouldn’t say I am giving music but I’ve made a very small contribution to the soundtrack playing my Sitar for the opening, which was really lovely to get to do on this really special project.”

On asked the reason to agree to get associated with Avijatrik, Anoushka said, “My father contributed such iconic music to the original trilogy, which is remembered the world over as some of the best music ever written for film. So I’ve obviously grown up knowing and loving that music. To play a small part with the continuation of that story feels beautiful.”

