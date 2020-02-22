Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood's rising star Ananya Panday

Although in both her previous films Ananya starred along with other actresses in the lead roles, she managed to impress fans with her screen presence and performances.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Among the star kids who have made their foray into Bollywood recently, Ananya Panday is one of the most popular. Her debut in Student of the Year 2 and her recent release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, garnered appreciation.

Although in both her previous films Ananya starred along with other actresses in the lead roles, she managed to impress fans with her screen presence and performances. Talking about the roller-coaster ride in Bollywood so far, she says, “My journey has just begun and there’s so much to do. My dad (Chunky Panday) always tells me the audience’s love is important. The fact that people have accepted me, and are expecting to see more of my films, is a huge compliment and I don’t want to let them down,” she says.

Keeping busy

Ananya is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli (opposite Ishaan Khatter), that is likely to release in June this year. Ever since Ishaan shared the first look of the film in August last year, there has been a buzz around it. Revealing more about her character, the actress divulges, “It’s a very intense role and is completely out of my comfort zone. This is the first time I am playing a girl who is not like me in real life. This is the most liberating aspect about being an actor. You can do something unusual and get away with it. I can’t do half the things in real life that Pooja, my character, does and this is the fun part of it.” 

Talking about her experience working on the film, she says, “It’s quite challenging and exhausting to shoot at night.” 

Controversy’s child

The actress is aware of pros and cons of being a celebrity. Especially because she had to deal with ‘nepotism’ allegations.

