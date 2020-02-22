Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajpal Yadav joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

Rajpal Yadav as Natwar aka Chhota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiya.

Rajpal Yadav as Natwar aka Chhota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiya. (Photo | YouTube Screenshot)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav on Saturday said he has been signed in for Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiya 2".

In the first part, which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Yadav played the role of Natwar aka Chhota Pandit and in the sequel, he will be essaying a similar character.

"I'm very grateful to be a part of this franchise. At the same time, I am thankful to the audiences as they loved my role in part one and still remember it. Special thanks to Anees Bazmee (director) and Bhushan Kumar (for the sequel). I'm starting my shoot and I am very excited for it," Yadav said in a statement.

Priyadarshan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu".

The sequel is directed by Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The film is set to release on July 31.

Yadav, who was last seen in "Judwa 2" has several films releasing this year including "Bole Chudiyan", "Coolie No 1" and "Hungama 2".

