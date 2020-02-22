'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' collects Rs 9.55 cr on opening day

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has received a good response on its opening day and minted Rs 9.55 crores.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and said that the movie fared very well, adding that the film's collection fared better on Maha Shivratri.

The film critic also compared the first-day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's movies from 2017. The 2019 hit flick 'Bala' topped the chart with a collection of Rs 10.15 crores, followed by 'Dream Girl' that minted Rs 10.05 crores in the same year.

The 35-year-old actor's 2017 release 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' got the lowest first-day collection of Rs 2.42 crores.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.

It also features Neena Gupta, Garjraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

The romantic comedy flick hit the theatres on February 21.