Sotheby’s hosts Delhi travex

NEW DELHI: Sotheby’s celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Modern & Contemporary South Asian Art on February 20 at Delhi’s Leela Palace. The event featured key rare and unseen artworks ahead of the New York sale scheduled in Delhi on March 16.

The highlights included Nasreen Mohamedi’s Untitled and Vasudev S. Gaitonde’s Untitled, revealed for the first time to the public. These particular works were in the private collection for over five decades.



Overall, the travex displayed 22 paintings by prolific artists namely MF Husain, GR Santosh, Krishen Khanna, Zarina Hashmi and some of the modern & contemporary painters. The travex helped in familiarising many enthusiasts of Indian art with the signature style of these stalwarts.

The event was hosted by Anuradha Ghosh- Mazumdar, Head of Sotheby’s Indian and Southeast Asian Art Department in New York, Manjari Sihare-Sutin, Head of Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary South Asian Sales in New, Shivajirao Gaekwar, Deputy Director and Specialist, Sotheby’s India and Gauri Agarwal, Director, Private Client Group, Sotheby’s.



‘The evening was attended by admirers of Indian art such as Aveek Sarkar, Shalini Passi, Tarana Sawhney, Pia Pauro, Anita Bajaj, Vivek Saini, Noelle Kadar to name a few.