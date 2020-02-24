Kartik Aaryan commences 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Jaipur

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Besides Kartik, the new instalment also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

On Saturday, Kartik shared a video of him in costume, grinning broadly as he headed for the shoot. “Can’t stop smiling in this look. Ting ding ting tiding ting. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Jaipur lets Roll. Mango Season Begins,” he wrote. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was directed by Priyadarshan.



The film is credited for popularising the horror-comedy genre in Hindi cinema. The story was adapted from the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is slated for release on July 31, 2020. Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal (2020).