Sara Ali Khan to have dual romantic tracks with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re'?

By Express News Service

Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re will be set in the heartland and follow the parallel narratives of two romances from different timelines.



As per reports, the film will star Sara Ali Khan in a double role, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush playing her lovers in each timeline.



It’s also rumoured that the track with Akshay will be set in Bihar and the one with Dhanush in Madurai.

The revelation of Akshay romancing Sara has drawn criticism. Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed the casting decision, calling out the hypocrisy of pairing older male actors opposite younger female leads.



“Can a 52-year-old Madhuri Dixit get cast in a romance opposite a 24-year-old young boy any time soon, #India? I’m okay with this but would love a world that would play fair. Remember the idiotic jokes & trolling poor Priyanka Chopra was subjected to when she married Nick Jonas,” Sona tweeted. Atrangi Re is set to go on floors soon.