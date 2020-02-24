Sooryavanshi  gets new release date, to arrive on March 24 in Mumbai

By Express News Service

The film has been rescheduled after the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow movie theatres to operate round the clock Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi will now release on March 24 instead of March 27, the makers announced on Monday. The film has been rescheduled after the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow movie theatres to operate round the clock.

Mumbai shows of Sooryavanshi will commence from the evening of March 24 (Tuesday), flagging off the start of the 24x7 cycle. The state government last month had cleared a proposal to let restaurants, shopping malls, and theatres to remain open night and day.

Rohit made the announcement with a new teaser featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Katrina Kaif, who plays the female lead opposite Akshay, is also glimpsed in the teaser. “With Sooryavanshi Mumbai theatres will be up and running, 24 x 7... AA RAHI HAI POLICE, 24th March 2020 Evening 6 pm onwards...#sooryavanshi,” the filmmaker wrote.Sooryavanshi is the latest in Rohit’s ongoing cop universe. The film stars Akshay in the role of Veer Sooryavanshi.