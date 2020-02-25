Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood wishes the actor as he turns 39

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor turned 39 today, his wife Mira Kapoor and cousin brother Ishaan Khatter were the first ones to extend birthday wishes to the star.

While Kapoor's wife Mira shared a selfie from the midnight birthday celebrations of the actor, his brother took to social media to share Shahid's solo pictures and their throwback photographs.

Along with the birthday story for her husband, Mira Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life."

The 'Dhadak' actor, on the other hand, shared two pictures of the birthday boy and one throwback picture of himself with the 'Kabir Singh' actor.

The throwback picture features a younger Shahid playfully posing with a younger Ishaan.

"OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan," Khatter captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt, who has shared screen space with the charming actor in two of the loved movies -- 'Shaandar' and 'Udta Punjab' -- posted a lovely monochrome picture of the duo on Instagram.

"Happiest bday my dearest. Love love love you to the moon and back," she captioned the post.

One of the other co-stars, who has joined Alia in wishing the 'Jab We Met' actor is Kiara Advani.'

The actor shared a goofy boomerang with Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

"Happy Birthday SK!!! You'll always be my most special costar! Shine on my friend! Big hug from me and a pat from your Preeti. God Bless you!" the wish read.

The 27-year-old star has shared the screen space with the birthday boy in the much-talked-of movie 'Kabir Singh.'

She shared the screen space opposite Shahid in the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh. Such was their chemistry that they are called 'Kabir and Preeti' whenever they are now spotted together.

Shahid is currently shooting for sports drama 'Jersey' in Chandigarh. He was last in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' which drew wide appreciation from critics and was a blockbuster hit.