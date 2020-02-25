Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham announces biopic on Revathi Roy

Actor-producer John Abraham will co-produce a biopic on social entrepreneur Revathi Roy.

Revathi Roy

By Express News Service

Mumbai-based Revathi founded Asia's first all-women taxi service called ForShe in 2007. Since 2016, she runs Hey Deedee, a last-mile delivery service that employs underprivileged women. The as-yet-untitled film is based on the book Who is Revathi Roy by Swati Lodha. The biopic, which is currently in pre-production, will be directed by Robbie Grewal. The project will be co-produced by John's JA Entertainment, Grewal's Red Ice Films, and Anil Bohra's Vyka Entertainment. 

“I’m very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life,” John said. “Revathi’s journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full-of-life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women,” he added.

Revathi shared, “I’m very happy that John, Robbie, and Anil have come together to tell a story which is not just my own but of every woman who was given a chance. Women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to flourish. In a small way, that is what my team and I have done.”

Co-producer Bohra added, “Revathi has fought not just the harshest realities of life, but also the deeply patriarchal notion that a woman can’t drive. Her business model itself defies this mindset by training thousands of marginalised women to drive, thereby setting them on a path of liberation and financial independence.”

