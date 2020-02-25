Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' to go on floors in October

Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay will essay the eponymous role in "Chanakya", a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says his upcoming feature film "Chanakya", starring Ajay Devgn, is currently in pre-production, gearing to go on floors by October.

Ajay will essay the eponymous role in "Chanakya", a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

"The film is going on floors in October. Right now we are working hard on the project. I don't have any expectations before starting a project as I believe in doing our best. That's what the focus will be even with this film," Neeraj told PTI.

The project will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Neeraj, who is known to helm acclaimed films, including "A Wednesday", "Special 26", "Baby" and "MS Dhoni".

"It is an out and out period film. This will be new for me. We are going back to the Mauryan era, in ancient India. I hope it's exciting and interesting for the audience. Work is on in full swing, we are right now prepping for it," the filmmaker added.

There were also reports that the filmmaker will helm a biopic on Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Neeraj, however, denied on having any such project on the cards.

Neeraj is currently gearing up for "Special Ops", an action-packed spy thriller series which he has co-directed with Shivam Nair.

Mounted on international scale, the Hotstar Special marks the digital debut of the director.

Based on events of national significance spanning a period of 19 years, the series features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Sana Khan, Vinay Pathak among others.

