Sidharth Malhotra to play a double role in 'Thadam' remake?

The film will be shot in Delhi in a start-to-finish schedule, it is reported Sidharth Malhotra will start shooting for the Hindi remake of Thadam in May, reports claim. The film will feature Sidharth in a double role, as a wealthy businessman and a small-time thief. The film will be shot in Delhi in a start-to-finish schedule, it is reported. Sidharth — who also happens to essay a double role in Shershaah — will do a look-test for the remake in April.

Released last year, Thadam was a Tamil-language action thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film followed two identical-looking men (played by Arun Vijay) engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase. In addition to Hindi, a Telugu remake of Thadam is also in the works. Titled Red, the film is directed by Kishore Tirumala and stars Ram Pothineni in the lead. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavan.