Pranitha Subash gets ready for Hungama 2

Published: 28th February 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:07 AM

By Express News Service

Pranitha Subash, who was last seen in the Telugu film NTR Kathanayakudu, is now gearing up for the release of Hungama 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the actor is all set to humour the audiences along with Meezan Jafri, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty. A reboot of the original Hungama film, also directed by Priyadarshan, the new instalment will hit the screens on August 14 this year.

The original starred Akshay Khanna and Paresh Rawal, and was based on Priyadharshan’s 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. Apart from Hungama 2, Pranita will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India where she will share screen space with Ajay Devgn. The Saguni actor will play Ajay’s wife in the war drama.

