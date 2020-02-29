Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on his 'Brahmastra' co-stars

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday showered praise on his co-stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and shared some endearing photographs on social media.

Bachchan recently teamed up with Alia and Ranbir for the upcoming Ayan Mukherji directorial 'Brahmastra.'

The 77-year-old star shared a picture of him hugging the ' Kalank' actor and wrote: "... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia .."

He also shared multiple pictures with the 'Rockstar' actor on Twitter in which they can be seen sitting casually on the sets.

