Evelyn Sharma renews contract for her international travel show

By Express News Service

Evelyn Sharma has wrapped up another schedule of her international show EUROMAXX in Berlin, Germany. The show, hosted by Evelyn, focuses on stories around lifestyle and culture in Europe. Evelyn’s contract has been renewed for another year by the German channel DW (Deutsche Welle).

“Audiences across the globe are looking for more than entertainment,” Evelyn shares. “Yes, people want to be entertained, however they also want to take away more. Information, education, inspiration! Our life is meaningless without a deeper purpose, and I see the audience is craving for great content more than a quick thrill.”

Born in Germany, Evelyn made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film From Sydney with Love. She shot to fame with Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and has since appeared in films like Issaq, Yaariyaan, Hindi Medium and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Her recent appearances were in Kissebaaz and Saaho, where she played the character Jennifer.