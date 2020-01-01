Prateek Jain to make Bollywood debut in 2020

By Express News Service

Model-turned actor Prateek Jain is set to make his Bollywood debut in 2020. Hailing from Bengaluru, Preteen was named Mister World India in 2014 and won the Asian Supermodel title in 2015. He did a cameo in Dear Zindagi and debuted in Telugu cinema earlier this month in Venky Mama, playing a negative character opposite Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Prateek shared, “I was offered a number of projects but I was selective. I am finally making my Hindi debut in a feature film. It will go on floors in a couple of months and release this year. I will be doing action and romance and donning multiple looks in the film.”