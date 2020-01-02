Director Sudhir Mishra to remake his debut film 'Yeh woh manzil to nahin'

By Express News Service

Director Sudhir Mishra plans to remake his debut film, Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin. Released in 1987, the film followed three old friends reflecting on their days of student activism. In a tweet, Sudhir announced he is inspired by the present generation of students to revisit the film. “I am going to remake my first film. Thestudents of today are the trigger. It won’t be exactly the same though,” he wrote.

Asked if the censor board under the present regime would allow it to be screened, the filmmaker responded, “I made Hazaaron (Khwaishein Aisi) in 2004. I don’t make sensationalist or propagandist films. They tend to see some sides, yet take a side.”

The idea was approved by fellow director Shekar Kapur, to which Sudhir replied, “Would be interesting to explore the same structure now. Am going to start working on the script. Will show it to you soon.” Sudhir Mishra has adapted Manu Joseph’s book, Serious Men, into an upcoming Netflix original film.