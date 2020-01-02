Home Entertainment Hindi

I am very critical of my performances, says Kriti Sanon

The 29-year-old is now open to do more risky and challenging roles.

Published: 02nd January 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut five years ago with "Heropanti", and since then has never looked back. Last year, she featured in the multistarrer biggie "Housefull 4" with Akshay Kumar, and also starred in the multiplex superhit "Lukka Chuppi" opposite Kartik Aaryan. Her other two films last year, "Panipat" and "Arjun Patiala", may have fared below expectations but her performance in these films were applauded.

Kriti feels she is evolving as an actor.

"I have definitely evolved as an actor over the years. I had no training in any filmmaking course, and I don't have a film background. Whatever I have learned is on the job. My acting process is very organic and spontaneous but it does require a bit of homework. There's no fixed formula. One should be able to understand his or her craft better, and figure out what's working and what's not. Or, one needs to work by hit and trial or think of how else you can surprise the audience. All these things keep me growing," she told IANS.

Kriti also believes in analysing her work. "When it comes to my performance I am very much critical about it. I analyse my performances and see what went wrong or right. I feel the day I really get happy or satisfied then my mind will become stagnant. That's what I don't want.

"I have learned from mistakes and by doing this, I feel I have broadened my horizon. Now I look at things from different perspective," she added.

Not only this, the 29-year-old is now open to do more risky and challenging roles. And this realisation came to her a little more after portraying the role of Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat".

"Roles like Parvati Bai encourage you and give you the confidence of doing something different. It was not easy for me to essay that character because it was based on a real person who is an important figure of our history. I am fortunate that I got the chance to do that role and I feel I am more confident to take risks now and surprise people, and myself too."

In 2020, Kriti is all set to woo her fans with the roles she has never done before on screen. She will be seen playing a surrogate mother in "Mimi", and is also a part of Akshay Kumar's "Bachchan Pandey".

"I am very much excited for 'Mimi' because it is the first film that weighs completely on my shoulders. The topic of the film is very important and not many films have properly been made on the subject of surrogacy. I am very happy to work with people who have managed to create such an important movie," Kriti emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Lukka Chuppi
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp