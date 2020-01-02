Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao releases first look of 'Ludo', Netizens think he looks like Alia

Rajkummar's fans are excited to see their favourite actor in a female avatar, and have lauded him.

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao in 'Ludo'. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao surprised fans with the first look of his upcoming film, "Ludo". In the first-look pic he shared on social media, the actor is dressed up as a woman in green lehenga-choli, and he looks gorgeous!

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor captioned: "Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official".

One fan wrote: "You're looking better than any girl in this first look". Another fan commented: "Didn't recognize him at the first glance".

One fan mistook him for Alia Bhatt and expressed: "I thought it is Alia". Another fan shared: "Baapre unbelievable Bro Sahi".

"Ludo" helmed by Anurag Basu will star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

The film is slated for an April 24 release.

TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Ludo
