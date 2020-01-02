Home Entertainment Hindi

Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news

It was earlier reported that Urvashi and Hardik were dating each other. Hardik announced his engagement with Natasa via a social media post.

Published: 02nd January 2020

Bollywood actor Urvashi Urvashi Rautela. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. Since Wednesday, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it's actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

"Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love," Urvashi commented on Hardik's post.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," he wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

Natasa too posted a couple of pictures and videos, making her relationship with Hardik official.

TV actor Aly Gony, who dated Natasa in the past, too reacted on her engagement news in a positive way.

He posted a few heart emojis on Natasa's post. Aly and Nasta recently participated in "Nach Baliye".

