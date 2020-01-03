Home Entertainment Hindi

Big B to head to Europe for thriller 'Chehre'

The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan will travel to Europe next week to shoot the last schedule of 'Chehre'. A mystery thriller, Chehre unites Big B with Emraan Hashmi for the first time. Emraan is shooting for the film in Delhi till December 7, after which the team will take off for Europe, amidst chilling temperature and abundance of snow. 

Producer Anand Pandit confirms, “We will be shooting an action sequence at a Slovakian national park and in south Poland beginning December 10. Amit ji will be leading a chase sequence. The schedule is spread over eight days with Amit ji also engaging in mild hand-to-hand combats. We have roped in two in two action directors from Europe to design the sequence.

We will be filming in unexplored, scenic locations, for which we have taken special permission. The temperature will be between minus 5-7 degree Celsius and there will be snow, which we are all excited about.”Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is scheduled to release on April 2020. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chehre Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp