It’s a fun, light part I hope people will enjoy: Akshaye Khanna on 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

In 'Sab Kushal Mangal' (a new rom-com directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap) a local strongman and a journalist fall for the same girl. Akshaye Khanna and Priyaank Sharma play the male leads, with Riva Kishan portraying their object of affection. Priyank is the son of Padmini Kolhapure and Riva is the daughter of Ravi Kishan.

The film was shot in Ranchi, and will open in theatres on January 3. “Remember the bedtime stories told by your grandparents? They were always very sweet stories, where all was well. They touched your heart and made you feel nice. This film is much like that,” Khanna says. The actor calls the experience a satisfying journey, having appeared in more serious roles in recent films like Section 375 and The Accidental Prime Minister.

On working with newcomers, Khanna notes, “Both Priyaank and Riva have done exceptional work. I feel the quality of performance by youngsters is much higher today. They are well prepared and willing to surrender to their director, in a way that (my generation of actors) never did.” In the film, Khanna’s character, Baba Bhandari, is a hardened heavy who melts at the sight of Mandira (Riva).

The trailer shows him sporting flashy shirts and scheming to impress the girl. “It’s a unique character, something I have never done before,” says Khanna adding, “The film follows his transformation from a strongman to someone he is not. It’s a fun, light part I hope people will enjoy.”

He says the film is a callback to the simpler times of the ‘90s. “It’s a slice-of-life story of those times, when people were not that well-informed, the pace of life was slower and family was all-important. In a sense, the film will take you back to a different value set.”

Khanna’s comedy credits includes his films with Priyadarshan, most memorably Hungama (2003) and Hulchul (2004). “You could compare Sab Kushal Mangal with my work with Priyadarshan,” he says, “They have similar sensibilities; it’s traditional yet not a wannabe traditional. It conveys a sense of togetherness and bonding that never goes out of fashion.”

