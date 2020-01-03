Home Entertainment Hindi

Television actors can't afford to open up about depression: Arjun Bijlani

'The industry is a very catch-22 situation. You can't open up because you feel then whatever little chance you have of getting work, you would lose it,' he added.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide has brought the issue of mental health in showbiz -- particularly the television industry -- to the forefront. Actor Arjun Bijlani says people in the TV industry cannot talk openly about depression because it might hamper their chances of getting work.

"The industry is a very catch-22 situation. You can't open up because you feel then whatever little chance you have of getting work, you would lose it. People won't give you work because they'll think you're depressed. It's a very weird situation for actors sometimes. They want to open up but they can't, they don't trust anybody, it's a sad state actually," said Arjun.

"The solution is that we, as a society, need to change. There should be more awareness about depression, there should be centres and these centre numbers must be sent to everybody.

If you are depressed and you are going through anything and you feel suicidal, then please contact this number. There should be these numbers where at least someone can call up and talk to you during those moments," added the "Naagin" actor.

Arjun also feels that social media is a major cause for depression.

"Nowadays, because of social media, I think a lot of people just see everybody's posts and they feel that the person is so happy. And seeing someone so happy kind of makes you more depressed than what you already are.

You feel that everything is only going wrong in your life and everything is going right in somebody else's life. But not everything that shines is gold. I think social media is playing a very dominant role today in people's lives.

"I may be wrong but I have a feeling that everybody thinks that this person is going there or doing this more, than ever before. Because earlier you didn't know, you used to see it once in a while.

But now everything is so instant, someone buys something, it's on social media, someone wears something, it's on social media. Someone has a new project, it's on social media.

Everybody knows everything about everyone. You might feel someone has it all but they may be still depressed or they may be still sad," he added.

Arjun said you cannot let fame or the lack of it, get you depressed.

"I need fame like Shah Rukh Khan but that doesn't mean that if I don't have it, I will get depressed. It's important to learn how to be content with what you have and keep working hard to reach your goal.

You may achieve it or you may not achieve it, you need to tell yourself right from the start that this happens in every field," he said.

He also emphasized on "creating an environment of happiness".

"You got to keep doing your thing, small or big, whatever but create an environment of happiness with people around. Work is an aspect of life, but happiness truly comes from being with the people around you and family and many other things," he said.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104,

Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kushal Punjabi Arjun Bijlani Depression media Social media depression
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp