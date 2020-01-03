'The Kashmir Files' to go on floors next month

By Express News Service

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s forthcoming film, The Kashmir Files, will go on floors in February this year. The filmmaker is presently stationed at an undisclosed location in the Himalayas, where he intends to finish the film’s script. A source informs, “While the research work of The Kashmir Files is over, the movie is currently in its scripting stage.

Since the film is scheduled to go on floors in February, Vivek wants to lock the final draft of the movie soon, which could be one of the major reasons for his holiday trip to the hilly terrain” Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, The Kashmir Files is slated for release on Independence Day, 2020. The film deals with the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Agnihotri has stated that the film will explore the ‘violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing’ of religious minorities in Kashmir.