The Big Bull poster out

By Express News Service

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his first look from the upcoming film The Big Bull. The intriguing poster features a silhouetted Abhishek making a shush gesture, with the caption, “The Man who sold dreams to India.” The actor is sporting a moustache and has several rings on his fingers.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Bill Bull is reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and also features Ileana D’Cruz.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. He is a part of Ludo, Anurag Basu’s upcoming film co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others. He is also set to play the titular role in Bob Biswas.