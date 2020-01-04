Urvashi Rautela's bold new avatar

Heena Khandelwal By

Express News Service

Known for winning the highest number of beauty pageants, Urvashi Rautela is, of course, beautiful and glamorous, and we have seen her ‘diva’ version in cinema, music videos as well as in fashion shows. But this year, the model-turned-actress is gearing up to present herself in a new avatar. The 25-year-old actress has come on board for the Hindi-remake of the Tamil thriller, Thiruttu Payale 2, where she will be seen enacting the role of a small-town married woman, who is addicted to social media, and ends up getting into trouble. In another film, which she didn’t reveal too many details about, she will again be seen in a desi avatar. Indulge caught up with the actress to talk about her films, fitness and beauty regimen, and also, her love for dance. Excerpts:

Congratulations on the new movie! Tell us what attracted you to the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2, and what’s in store for your audience.

Thank you so much! It’s a love story, where I play the female solo lead (Abha) paired opposite two actors — Viineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. When I first heard the script, I fell in love with the character of Abha — her simplicity and innocence is something that I could resonate with. My role in this movie is completely different from anything I have ever done. Also, I wanted to do something different, and this happened to be just the perfect opportunity.

What do you generally look for in a movie?

I am a very choosy person when it comes to my work. I only take up projects where the script and my character speak to me. Of course, as an actor, you have a few dream directors you want to work with. I am a huge Anees Bazmi fan, so I was ecstatic when Pagalpanti was offered to me!

Did it break your heart when Pagalpanti failed to impress audiences and critics?

When a film doesn’t work, of course, it is disappointing for the actors, and the hundreds of people who worked tirelessly to make it happen. But you have to respect the audience’s decision. You have to take it in your stride, and give your best for the next one.

Your fans want to know your beauty regimen. Can you please take us through it?

Honestly, I don’t have any. It is just the gene pool that I am blessed with… I am somebody who follows a very basic routine — cleaning, toning and moisturising. Another thing I believe in is that one must remove all the make-up before they hit the bed.

Please take us through your diet as well.

When it comes to diet, I feel one should try them all, and figure out what suits them the best. I have tried various diets, keto works well for me, and so does a protein-rich diet. But, I don’t refrain from anything. Although I am not a big fan of junk food, I have it once in a while. Besides, I am very fond of seasonal fruits. Presently, it’s strawberry and guava. I can’t have enough of them.

You are also a fabulous dancer. When did you begin dancing, and how many dance forms do you know? have you learnt any new moves lately?

Thank you! I have always enjoyed dancing. I actually live to dance, and although not many people know this, I have been learning dance ever since I was three years old, and today, I know at least 23 dance forms. I keep trying to incorporate new dance forms in my work as well. Recently, I learnt Raqs Sharqi (the classical Egyptian style of belly dance) for Bimaar Dil and also, a 180-degree ballerina split.