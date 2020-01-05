Ajay Devgn and Kajol are two of a kind

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Wife and husband and duo Kajol and Ajay Devgn are poles apart in their behaviour. While he is quiet and speaks in monosyllables, she is animated and happy-go-lucky. The couple is currently in a celebratory mode as they recently marked their 21st wedding anniversary and are now busy promoting their upcoming film Tanhaji together. The duo is making a comeback on screen after a decade.

Their last film together Toonpur Ka Superhero in 2010 was also made under their own banner—Ajay Devgn Films.

Incidentally, Tanhaji is Ajay’s centennial film in Bollywood. “We didn’t know that it’s his 100th film. It is a happy coincidence. We’d never planned to celebrate but it has all come together. I was supposed to write about his journey on Instagram but I couldn’t figure which films to mention and which not to. There are so many outstanding movies and roles that he has done,” beams Kajol.

On his journey in Bollywood, Ajay says, “Whatever work I have done has been very satisfying. People tell me to promote myself but I can’t do that. I believe that hard work pays off.”

At a time when stories of celebrity marriages falling apart are on the rise, Ajay and Kajol boast of a 20-year-long relationship. “It’s important to realise that marriage is a daily job and you need to nurture your husband and children. You have to give them extra attention every day. Both Ajay and I have the same priorities and we have not grown apart. Our basic topics for the day are family, children and our work. It’s a good thing that I talk too much and he doesn’t. I am more spontaneous and do more than necessary. He keeps me grounded and makes me realise that I am going overboard at times,” says Kajol on how their marriage works.

The couple reveals that their children Nysa and Yug have not watched the film yet. “They don’t like my movies because they feel I weep too much. They feel that I cry in happy scenes too,” says Kajol. Ajay laughs and adds, “Nysa doesn’t discuss much about films but Yug calls me Tanhaji Malsure when I reach home. Even when I call him he says ‘Hello Tanhaji’.”

On the use of 3D technology, the actor says, “The technology that we’ve used has been done for the first time in India by Indians. I formed my own company for this. The CGI has been done completely by us. I have always tried to experiment with new techniques. Our director Om Raut had done all the research before we embarked on the path. In fact, we met Tanhaji’s family and they would be on the sets every day. We recreated the sets as such locales are not available in the current situation.”

The 50-year-old further rues how the younger generation is robbed of Indian history. “Not much has been written about unsung warriors such as Tanhaji in school textbooks. My children have not even read about him. During the British era they did not let people read about Indian warriors. Our textbooks have not changed much since then. So, I decided to do this film. The least we can do is respect our heroes. Maybe it will bring about a change in our country. But such films require an audience connect. So, we made it a commercial film with lots of music, action and drama. ”

Nonetheless, Ajay says controversies could be raked up during the release. “We have tried to make an interesting film and kept the story straight so that we don’t get into controversies. But the country is divided now. People can try and create some controversy or the other. I hope the youth realises that it’s not easy recreating an unknown part of history in a movie,” he concludes.