Girideva Hassan, the director of 'O', makes Bollywood debut with 'Y'
The film also marks the debut of Leonilla, yet another fresh talent from Mangaluru, who is juggling her acting career with a 9-to-5 job.
Published: 06th January 2020 05:57 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:57 AM | A+A A-
Director Girideva Hassan, who caught the attention of Bollywood producers with his Kannada film titled O, has made it to B-Town, with a Hindi directorial debut. Titled as Y, the film, which is said to be a psychological horror-thriller, is being made under the banner of Rocket Films.
The film also marks the debut of Leonilla, yet another fresh talent from Mangaluru, who is juggling her acting career with a 9-to-5 job.
She has previously appeared in a Hindi music album, titled Ab Kuch Aisa, directed by Chethak Kulal and sung by Joel Rebello. Y will see the actor playing the female lead, along with Yuvan, and Kamal Ghimiray as part of the cast.
The film, jointly produced by Roxy, Madhu G M, and Dr Ajith, is now in the post-production stages, and the makers are almost ready to present it in front of the censor board. Meanwhile, they have shared the film’s first look, and a teaser will be unveiled soon.
Y has Karthik Mallur handling the camera, while music is composed by Maru Brothers. The film’s background score is by Christopher Lee and Vinod Basavaraj is the editor.