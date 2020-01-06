Nora Fatehi replaces Parineeti Chopra in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

By Express News Service

Nora Fatehi has replaced Parineeti Chopra in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Parineeti, who was cast in the role of a spy, had dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

According to reports, the makers have roped in Nora for the part of Heena Rahman. The actor is presently doing workshops for the role and will start shooting for the film from January 12, reports say. She will be joining the cast for the last 15 days of shoot.

Fronted by Ajay Devgn, Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The film celebrates the bravery of AIF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who, along with 300 local women, rebuilt the destroyed Bhuj airstrip during the war and helped Indian soldiers land to safety. The film features an ensemble cast.