Sidharth Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of Telugu film?

Sidharth Malhotra will play an action hero in his upcoming next, which will be a remake of a Telugu film.

According to reports, the film will be produced by Dil Raju, who is also producing Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

The as-yet-untitled film is being scripted by Milap Milan Zaveri and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani.

Sidharth played the male lead in Milap’s previous film, Marjaavan. The makers are in process of developing the script, which will go on floors in the second-half of 2020, reports claim.

Sidharth’s upcoming release is Shershah, a biopic on Kargil war martyr Vikram Batra.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaffery. Additionally, Sidharth will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s upcoming film co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.