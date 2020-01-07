'102-Not Out' director Umesh Shukla announces new project
The comedy-drama with an undercurrent strong emotions will showcase the aspirations of the upper, middle, and lower-middle-class people and the extent to which they go to achieve it.
Director Umesh Shukla, known for his films like OMG (Oh My God) and 102-Not Out, is all set to present his next directorial work, an intriguing comedy play titled Ek Room Rasodu (One-room Kitchen), based on a true story, in theatre.
