Do you want me to get beaten up at home: Anil Kapoor on kissing scenes

Kapoor opened up on the subject at the trailer launch of his new film 'Malang'. There are quite a few kissing scenes between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the film.

Published: 07th January 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who has defied age and looks barely 30 despite his 63 years of age, has joked how he feels bad somewhere down the line that he does not get to do intimate scenes, particularly kissing sequences in films!

Kapoor opened up on the subject at the trailer launch of his new film "Malang". There are quite a few kissing scenes between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the film. When he sees younger actors puckering up, does he miss doing it onscreen?

"Do you want me to get beaten up at home? There is (his daughters) Sonam and Rhea, and (wife) Sunita!" he said.

Then, after a pause, he added with a laugh: "Obviously I feel bad about it somewhere down the line!"

At the trailer launch, Kapoor was accompanied by "Malang" co-actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Elli AvrRam, besides the film's director Mohit Suri and producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman.

When "Malang" was announced, the cast and crew posted a group picture on social media and as usual Anil Kapoor looked vibrant and energetic in that snapshot. How does he defy age at 63? "I don't take it seriously to be honest. It was the magic of that pink shoe I wore in that picture and that's why I was looking young," he joked.

"I feel when you work with young actors, young director or producers you feel motivated, you learn a lot and you get charged up, so, I knew that there is Disha (Patani), Aditya (Kapur), Kunal (Kemmu), Mohit (Suri) and Luv (Ranjan) in the film, so I really felt charged."

"Malang" releases February 7.

