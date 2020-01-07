JNU incident personally heartbreaking, says Director Kabir Khan

By ANI

MUMBAI: Director Kabir Khan on Monday condemned the masked goon attack that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that it was personally "heartbreaking" for him as he has grown up in the university.

"Whatever happened in the JNU is heartbreaking for me on a personal level because I have been brought up in JNU. My father was a professor in JNU," Khan said.



"When I was watching the news how 50-60 people entered with sticks and started vandalising the place and beating up students, I felt really bad that something like this has happened in our country," Khan added.

Earlier in the day, actor Anil Kapoor also condemned the incident saying that he could not sleep the whole night thinking about the incident.

The actor was interacting with the media during the trailer launch of his upcoming action-thriller film 'Malang' here.

On Monday, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, and Zoya Akhtar took part in a protest against the JNU violence at Mumbai's Gateway of India.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.