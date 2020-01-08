Karan Johar’s period saga, 'Takht' to go on floors in March

By Express News Service

Karan Johar’s period saga, 'Takht', will go on the floors in March. Set during the Mughal era, the ensemble drama features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Karan is currently on a recce in Jaisalmer. The director and his production team have made several visits to the shooting spots in the past. “Karan, along with cinematographer Mitesh Mirchandani, National Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril, and his assistant directors will be in the desert city for the next five days to extensively analyse the locations and plan the cinematography and set designs,” a source said.

Karan and his team will fly to several European locations, including Italy and France on January 18 for another round of recce. “He’d planned to spend January on the final round of recce and will be exploring locations similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive sets will be constructed everywhere — from Jaisalmer to Europe — for which a mammoth budget has been earmarked,” the source added.

As of now, the action scenes and costumes have been locked for the film, which will also have battle sequences. Karan’s Takht has been described as the ‘epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne’. It’s a tale of two warring brothers, based on the fight for the throne between Shah Jahan’s two sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, repsectively. “There will be some workshops in February with the entire cast to get a sense of their characters before moving on to the epic battle,” the source shared.The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule and the team is targeting a 2021 release.