Delhi Court asks 'Chhapaak' makers to give due credit to acid attack survivor

Additional Senior Civil Judge Dr. Pankaj Sharma directed director Meghna Gulzar and the makers of the film to mention the advocate's name in the credit roll.

Published: 09th January 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:43 PM

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone starer feature film 'Chhapaak' to give credit to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer in the movie.

Additional Civil Judge Pankaj Sharma said it was necessary that advocate Aparna Bhat's contribution is acknowledged.

"This Court is of the considered view that facts are indicative that the plea of the plaintiff for interim injunction is well-founded and it is necessary that her contribution be acknowledged by providing on the slide on the actual footage and the images, the line 'Aparna Bhat continues to fight the cases of sexual and physical violence against women' during the screening of the film."

ALSO READ: Acid attack survivor's lawyer moves court against Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'

"The said line on screen may be with a rider that the same is with the court order," the judge said.

Advocate Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the movie-making, she was not given credit in the movie.

She said the film makers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give the credit.

