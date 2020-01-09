Home Entertainment Hindi

JNU violence: Sunny Leone doesn't 'endorse violence', says peace shoul be ensured

While interacting with the media at a promotional event, actress Sunny Leone was asked to comment on Sunday's attack on JNU students by unidentified masked men.

Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone took a neutral stance on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence by saying that she doesn't want to comment on the anti-CAA protest and fee hike issue in JNU, adding that she is pro-peace and she hopes that all concerned parties will come out with a solution on the matter.

"I don't want to share my opinion on an actual thing that people are fighting over. I feel there are many things that we can do if we put our foot down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn. Violence doesn't affect just one person. It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurt them. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there will be some solution that can come without violence," said Sunny, while interacting with the media at a promotional event, when she was asked to comment on Sunday's attack on JNU students by unidentified masked men.

At the event, Sunny also spoke about the devastating wildfires in Australia. "I think we have created this path of destruction, and we are destroying things that are so beautiful in our world. I do believe that we have the ability and the means to clean up our cities and homes. I feel we have to keep our beaches clean, and provide education to children about what it means to throw your thrash in the garbage box."

She continued: "I think it's time that we start respecting mother earth and giving back to her basically what she has given us, which is the ability to live on this planet. I know we practice certain things in our homes that help the environment, and I really hope that people start paying attention to these things because it is only going to get worse."

Talking about the web series "Ragini MMS: Returns" season 2, which released on December 18, she said: "I am really happy that people have liked season 2. I haven't got the chance to see it. I have seen only my portions while dubbing but I have heard nice things about it. I wish success to Zee5 and ALTBalaji and I hope it does well for them."

"Ragini MMS Returns Season 2" features real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. Sunny Leone plays a paranormal expert in the series.

