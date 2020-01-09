'Panipat' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Period drama "Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, will be tax-free in Maharashtra, the makers of the film announced on Thursday.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, the film which is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761, released on December 6, 2019.

According to a statement from Reliance Entertainment, "'Panipat' is now tax free in Maharashtra.

" Gowariker took to Twitter to thank the state government for its decision.

"Heartfelt Gratitude! Thank you Hon'ble CM @OfficeofUT ji for imparting TAX FREE status in our attempt of bringing the Maratha Glory to the screen through #Panipat!" the filmmaker wrote.

"Panipat" was produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar's company Vision World.