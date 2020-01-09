Salman Khan and Kabir Khan to reunite?

By Express News Service

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan are likely to reunite for a fourth film. According to reports, Kabir has pitched some new ideas to Salman, including the script for an action-thriller and a social drama about an Indian zookeeper. Salman has expressed interest in the projects.

The film, however, will only go on floors after the release of Kabir’s ‘83.

Salman and Kabir first collaborated on Ek Tha Tiger (2012). They followed it up with the cross-border drama, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in 2015.

The duo again reunited for Tubelight (2017), an adaptation of the Hollywood film Little Boy. The comedy-drama did not fare well at the box-office, leading to rumours of a fallout between the two.

Kabir has directed the upcoming The Forgotten Army, based on the Indian National Army (INA) soldiers led by Subhas Chandra Bose.