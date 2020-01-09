Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Saif Ali Khan reconnect with his daughter in rom-com 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The quirky trailer of the film introduces the modern age father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaya F, in which the former aces the casanova look.

Published: 09th January 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic-comedy 'Jawaani Jaaneman' dropped its trailer on Thursday.

Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic-comedy 'Jawaani Jaaneman' dropped its trailer on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After sharing multiple character posters from the film, makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic-comedy 'Jawaani Jaaneman' dropped its trailer on Thursday.

The quirky trailer of the film introduces the modern age father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaya F, in which the former aces the casanova look.

Besides the lead duo, actor Tabu is seen essaying the role of Alaya's mother in the film.

The trailer begins with a commitment-phobic Saif swaying to the revamped version of his iconic song 'Ole-Ole' which takes a turn where Alaya's pregnancy is revealed and it finally ends with the reunion of the family amidst humour and bittersweet banter.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaani Jaaneman Saif Ali Khan Bollywood Alaya F Tabu
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp