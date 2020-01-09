Home Entertainment Hindi

Zeenat Aman returns to theatre with play on Kasturba-Mahatma Gandhi relationship

Zeenat’s play, which will tell the story of Kasturba living in absence of MK Gandhi as the latter spent his days in the Quit India movement, will open the festival.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman

Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

This play will be performed as part of the upcoming The Great Indian Theatre Festival, opening on February 22 in Mumbai. Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman will be making her comeback to the stage after a 15-year hiatus with Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba, a fresh take on Kasturba and Mahatma Gandhi’s relationship.

This play will be performed as part of the upcoming The Great Indian Theatre Festival, opening on February 22 in Mumbai. The festival will bring together more than 50 of India’s finest actors through more than 150 shows across over 25 cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Talking about the festival, Albert Almeida, COO Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said that it was “a culmination of India’s love for theatre. This form of art is deep-rooted in our culture and over time, the appetite for quality theatre has grown manifold with Indian audiences seeking varied entertainment options in this genre.”

“The Great Indian Theatre Festival will be one of the most memorable and grandest theatrical experiences the country has witnessed, bringing together India’s love for story-telling and its finest artists,” Almeida said in a statement.

The travelling theatre festival will also feature eminent theatre veterans like Shabana Azmi, Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Rakesh Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Arif Zakaria, Lillete Dubey, Sandhya Mridul, Ranvir Shorey, and Jim Sarbh among others.

The five-month-long festival will get to witness productions like Macbeth, Hamlet, Nothing Like Lear, Hello Zindagi, A Few Good Men, Salaam Noni Aapa, and Dhumrapan to name a few across cities like Jaipur, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Kochi.

