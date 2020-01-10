Always maintained wait for facts to emerge: Ajay Devgn on Aishe Ghosh being named as suspect

Home Entertainment Hindi

The Delhi police have said that one of the suspects was JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in an attack by a masked mob inside the Jawarharlal Nehru University campus on January 5.

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn on Friday said people should wait for "proper facts to emerge" before commenting on any matter after Delhi Police released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay said people should further the spirit of peace and brotherhood.

"I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly," he posted.

Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body, the police said.

ALSO READ | JNU violence: Delhi police name Aishe Ghosh, eight others as suspects in hostel attack

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the left-leaning students' bodies were not allowing them to do so.

About the attack on January 5, the DCP said that specific rooms in the university's Periyar hostel were targeted.

Several people including Aishe Ghosh attacked students in the hostel, the police officer claimed.

Ghosh, however, refuted the charge saying the Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against her.

